Pink fire trucks and hydrants: Alabama fire departments participating in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Breast cancer is the form of cancer that impacts women more than any other form worldwide, and some of our hometown heroes are teaming up in the fight against breast cancer by covering their cities in pink.

Birmingham Fire Department Selling T-Shirts

Birmingham Fire and Rescue’s engine “Corrine” is the department’s reminder to the public of their t-shirt campaign and their show of support. Courtesy: Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department

Birmingham Fire and Rescue and several other city departments are teaming up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) by selling T-shirts.

“We have families are affected by the same diseases other families are,” Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said. “We pick these [initiatives] up and help fund research. What better day to do it – it’s hard to miss a big pink fire truck.”

Birmingham Fire and Rescue brings out their pink fire engine, “Corrine,” to further raise awareness.

All proceeds go toward breast cancer research, according to Chief Carrillo. As part of their Pink Ribbon Campaign, Birmingham Fire and Rescue sells short and long sleeve t-shirts ($15 and $20 each respectively). You can purchase yours from your local fire station.

Alabaster Fire Department: Pink fire hydrants

In honor of the month and the affected members of the Alabaster Fire Department family, AFD paints fire hydrants in front of their stations and city hall pink.

Alabaster Fire Department decided to paint another part of their city pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For years, the department has painted the fire hydrants in front of all the city’s fire stations pink. Raising awareness for the cause is a personal mission for AFD.

“We’ve had about 5 members whose families have suffered from the illness,” Chief Tim Love said. “Currently, our Executive Director’s wife is recovering from surgery. We take it very personally. It’s an opportunity to encourage testing and doing what they can to prevent the illness.”

According to Chief Love, the fire hydrants serve as a conversation starter and encouragement for testing and early diagnosis.