Meet ‘Corrine’: Birmingham’s pink fire truck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue has a special pink truck named “Corrine” that will be serving the community and spreading Breast Cancer Awareness throughout the month of October.

The name “Corrine” comes from the mother of former Birmingham Fire Chief Charles Gordon. The truck was refurbished and painted pink in 2017 to support breast cancer awareness.

So if you see a pink fire truck in Birmingham, know that there is a cause behind the color. CBS 42 will be supporting Breast Cancer Awareness throughout the month of October.