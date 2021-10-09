Fashion Show to raise awareness for breast cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center will host its first Haute Pink Fashion Show. The show will be Thursday, October 14 at WorkPlay. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.



It will feature 10 women who are either currently going through breast cancer treatment or breast cancer survivors, modeling customized fashion created for them by 10 Birmingham designers. Money raised from the night will benefit Forge’s mission to improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

Tickets for the fashion show are $75 and can be purchased on the center’s website at hautepink.swell.gives. The tickets include cocktails and mocktails. There will be an on-site raffle of exclusive items from local artisans and businesses.



For more information, visit forgeon.org.