BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The chances of the United States Football League playing its upcoming season in Birmingham this spring are now a step closer to reality.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, BJCC CEO Tad Snider said that the organization, as well as the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County and the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau had "identified and secured" the $3.6 million needed for the opportunity for the city to host the USFL.