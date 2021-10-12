Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama awards $400,000 to O’Neal Invests research program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is giving money for three new projects through the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center’s O’Neal Invests research program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The O’Neal Invests program funds UAB investigators starting new cancer-related projects to initiate key, preliminary work needed to enable competitive grant applications from the National Institutes of Health.

The BCRFA’s new projects this fall include:

Characterization of hypoxia-specific adaption of ribosomes by Rajeev Samant at the UAB Department of Pathology

CRISPR-perturbation single-cell platform to dissect the tumor-immune interaction and metastasis by Dr. Lizhong Wang at the UAB Department of Genetics

Structural basis for Fas-mediated apoptosis and mechanisms of inhibition in breast cancer by Dr. Jamil Saad of the Department of Microbiology; and Yabing Chen of the UAB Department of Pathology

In addition, the BCRFA also provided second-year support for two projects from 2020 that recently received approval for continued support following their nine-month update. These projects include:

RANK Signaling Pathways in Breast Cancer Development by Xu Feng of the UAB Department of Pathology

Combinatorial genetic immunotherapy and RANKL antagonism for breast cancer by Selvarangan Ponnazhagan of the UAB Department of Pathology

“We are grateful to the BCRFA for their continued support of our cutting-edge breast cancer research efforts,” said Dr. Barry P. Sleckman, director of UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. “The BCRFA has been an integral partner in helping us address our mission to fund new discoveries and novel therapies related to breast cancer.”