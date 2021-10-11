Birmingham 1 of 3 cities selected for Women Who Enterprise business accelerator program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The pandemic led to a record amount of startup businesses.

The Indicator from Planet Money puts that number at more than 6.7 million Americans venturing into entrepreneurship.

Black businesswomen who are looking to scale their enterprises can get free training in a business accelerator from the Walker’s Legacy Foundation.

20 women from the Birmingham area will be selected for the Women Who Enterprise, a 12-week intensive program. They’ll develop a business plan, get a business health scorecard, support in financial and operational management as well support for mental health and mental wellness.

Birmingham is one of three cities selected for the accelerator program. The deadline to sign up is October 13, 2021. You can click here to sign up.