PHOTOS: Border Patrol agents showcase border wall in California

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents took Border Report on a four-hour tour of the new border wall being built near San Diego. The 14-mile structure spans to the Pacific Ocean.

In addition, agents use many other tactics and equipment to patrol the border in southern California.

A truck in Tijuana, Mexico, passes on a road south of the border fence near San Diego on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jarrett Decker stands atop Otay Mesa in southern California on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, where a border wall is being built. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Floodlights sit in the enforcement zone in between where two border walls are being built in Otay Mesa, California, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Otay Mountain is seen on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A border wall is being built up to the mountain in southern California. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Tijuana, Mexico, is seen from behind the wall from the U.S. side of the border on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

A Border Patrol horse patrol unit is seen on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in southern California near Imperial Beach. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Border Patrol agents attach tires to the back of their vehicles and clean sweep the dirt roads to search for migrants’ footprints in the sand as seen here on Monday, Septl. 23, 2019 in southern California. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

The border wall juts into the Pacific Ocean at Imperial Beach, California as seen on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

A Border Patrol truck patrols a bluff above Imperial Beach, California, on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

