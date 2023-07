BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is offering free memberships for 7th graders to the Y for the duration of the school year.

As members, 7th graders will be able to access the seven YMCA branches in the area free of charge.

Parents of students interested in receiving a free membership can visit https://www.ymcabham.org/7thgrade/ for more information.