LINCOLN Ala. (WIAT) — A new veterans care facility will soon be coming to the city of Lincoln.

The city has acquired 190 acres to build the new facility. Lincoln is working with the the non-profit organization Alabama Veteran and the Talladega County Commission to launch the new project. The facility is expected to provide support to the many veterans struggling after leaving the military.

Organizers plan to offer programming to help veterans. Additionally, they will house them in tiny homes and offer resources to them as they work to recover. The project is in the early stages, but Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said the city is working hard to move it forward.

“It also brings people to our community which helps us when recruiting commercial properties and development. So, there is a little bit of on our side we see it as a direct benefit by bringing more people to the community,” Watson said.

Alana Centilli, of Pell City, is one local that helped inspire the launch of the veterans care facility. Centilli’s son Daniel served in the military during 2012 and was injured from an IED blast. After returning from overseas he dealt with many challenges while Alana and her husband struggled to find resources to help him.

She’s fortunate her son had them to help, but knows some veterans aren’t as fortunate. Through this facility she’s hoping it makes a difference for many of them struggling.

“I think it would be easier for these veterans to learn how to live again. Also to learn to be independent to maybe have that foot up they need and not be isolated because isolation was so much a part of Daniel’s injuries and his recovery,” Alana Centilli said.

The city of Lincoln is waiting for the Alabama VA Board to move forward with the project. They also plan to offer utilities on site.