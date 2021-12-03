Where you can get traditional Jewish food in Birmingham this Hanukkah

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Jewish community is a small one, meaning there are fewer opportunities to celebrate than one may think. But one local restaurant is serving up the Jewish culture and traditional food to those looking for it.

Owner’s Laurel Worthmann-Markshtein and Eli Markshtein, who was born and raised in Israel, are making latkes for the area; Eli’s is of the only local establishments making latkes – those signature potato pancakes many of us have heard about.

Latkes, a Jewish delicacy, are a potato pancake of sorts. Eli’s Jerusalem Grill, per Eli and Laurel Markshtein, makes many batches each year to cater to high demand. They’ll be serving up latkes until the end of Hanukkah.

Eli said he’s just honored to be the one serving and educating the community on Jewish faith and culture.

“Here is kind of a bridge to let people get involved in Israel and the traditional food. People here gladly visit Israel a lot. They come before and after they go to Israel and tell us how wonderful everything is. It’s a compliment to us and we try to spread the knowledge as much as we can.”

“Here is kind of a bridge to let people get involved in Israel and the traditional food,” Eli Markshtein, owner of Eli’s Jerusalem Grill said.

Laurel and Eli said that those latkes go like hot cakes during this time of year. They said even non-Jewish customers in the area put in their orders early to secure their own batch.

You have until Monday to order latkes here at Eli’s Jerusalem grill.