Where can you get your last-minute gingerbread houses in Birmingham?

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — What would Christmas be without a gingerbread house?

Publix at Tattersall Park has hosted gingerbread house building classes. Now, they’re selling the kit you and your family can make at home.

Within the kits are all the basics – gingerbread walls, rooves, and some candy. For the kind of houses you see in the above video, senior resident chef Emily Roy has some tips for you.

As of December 22, Publix at Tattersall Park had hundreds more gingerbread houses available for sale.

“It comes with frosting and minimal candy,” Roy said. “If you want to go back to the grocery store and get some more items to cover it, you can have a lot of fun with that. If you want them pre-glued, we can glue them for you”

For the hopeless optimists, I have news for you: frosting typically won’t hold a house together.

Roy recommends picking up your favorite candy and supplies that may be sold separately from the kit they sell.

“This is probably the largest gingerbread house you’ll find in Birmingham. We have them here at Tattersall Park. We have them to-go or we can deliver them to you. This is really for a family to-go home and enjoy during their break. so we hope you come to pick them up from us.”

Roy said they will deliver the houses to those who order in the Birmingham area. The Tattersall Park Publix address is 6219 Tattersall Blvd. in Hoover.