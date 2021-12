BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Optometry and UAB Community Eye Care will hold its eighth annual Gift of Sight event at the Jefferson County Western Health Center.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, low-income or underinsured residents can receive a free comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses.

Eye exams will be provided to those who have applied ahead of time. To participate, click here.