TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to drive at Talladega Superspeedway? This Saturday, you can find out.
The track is offering fans a chance to take a few laps in their own cars, and it benefits the local community. Fans can pay $50 to drive two laps. It raises money for Dega Gives, which supports several charities.
Track leaders came up with the idea as a way to support victims of the tornadoes that hit the area in 2011. It worked so well then, they decided recently to bring it back.
Below are a list of requirements:
- Pre-registration highly recommended & Payment Required
- All vehicles must have a valid license plate and all drivers must have a valid drivers license. Minors (Under 19 years of age) with valid driver’s license must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.
- Vehicles deemed unsafe by TSS Staff will not be allowed onto race-track for Track Laps for Charity.
- Participants will enter the TSS Infield through the North Tunnel (Tunnel 4), please proceed to the staging area. The road will be marked with signage and traffic cones.
- All participants are required to remain in their personal vehicle on pit road.
- All track rides will be paced at highway speed by Talladega Superspeedway staff. No vehicles allowed on the top lane of the speedway. No Passing Allowed!
- No motorcycles, tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles, etc. may be used for track rides.
- All participants must execute a TSS Track Waiver.
WHAT: Dega Gives – a chance to drive your car around Talladega Superspeedway
WHERE: Talladega Superspeedway
WHEN: August 13, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
COST: $50 for two laps
Click here for more information.