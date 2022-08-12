TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to drive at Talladega Superspeedway? This Saturday, you can find out.

The track is offering fans a chance to take a few laps in their own cars, and it benefits the local community. Fans can pay $50 to drive two laps. It raises money for Dega Gives, which supports several charities.

Track leaders came up with the idea as a way to support victims of the tornadoes that hit the area in 2011. It worked so well then, they decided recently to bring it back.

Below are a list of requirements:

Pre-registration highly recommended & Payment Required

All vehicles must have a valid license plate and all drivers must have a valid drivers license. Minors (Under 19 years of age) with valid driver’s license must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.

Vehicles deemed unsafe by TSS Staff will not be allowed onto race-track for Track Laps for Charity.

Participants will enter the TSS Infield through the North Tunnel (Tunnel 4), please proceed to the staging area. The road will be marked with signage and traffic cones.

All participants are required to remain in their personal vehicle on pit road.

All track rides will be paced at highway speed by Talladega Superspeedway staff. No vehicles allowed on the top lane of the speedway. No Passing Allowed!

No motorcycles, tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles, etc. may be used for track rides.

All participants must execute a TSS Track Waiver.

WHAT: Dega Gives – a chance to drive your car around Talladega Superspeedway

WHERE: Talladega Superspeedway

WHEN: August 13, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

COST: $50 for two laps

Click here for more information.