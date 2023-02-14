BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of UAB medical students are working to ensure trauma patients leave the hospital with clean clothing.

First responders and medical staff are in the business of saving lives and sometimes that could come with the risk of damaging patients belongings. One of the most common damaged items during a medical emergency is clothing.

Now, Nick Hakes, a first year UAB medical student, and a team of fellow medical students are working to ensure all patients leave the hospital with clean clothing.

“Sometimes when I’m in the emergency department, I’m tasked with cutting off the clothes of trauma patients or emergency department patients and I often silently apologize as I’m cutting off they’re expensive or meaningful or difficult to replace clothing,” said Hakes.

“We tell our patients ‘Get well soon,’ but we don’t always provide the resources for them to do so, and when we don’t I think we’re failing our patients,” Hakes added.

You can donate new, clean clothing at the following drop off locations: