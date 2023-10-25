Content sponsored by the city of Trussville.

On Thursday, Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat delivered his annual State of the City address at the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

With the event room of Trussville’s Civic Center packed to the gills with members of the community, Mayor Choat discussed community expansion projects, new city marketing campaigns, the “2040 Plan” and more.

But before touching on each of these topics, Choat took a moment to express the city’s gratitude for its Chamber of Commerce, presenting a check to the Chamber in the amount of $60,000.

Picture courtesy of Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The city always supports our Chamber,” said Choat, “We just appreciate you so much.”

Segueing into a review of the city’s “2040 plan,” Mayor Choat briefly discussed the city’s progress since the plan’s implementation in 2018, highlighting the city’s tremendous growth in recent years.

Using the “2040 Plan” as the common thread weaving together each topic of his address, Choat went on to announce highly anticipated community expansion projects like a new elementary school, revealing its first conceptual plan to eager eyes and ears.

Mayor Buddy Choat addressing the crowd. Photo courtesy of Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The 230-acre property, known as Glendale Farms, will feature a new elementary school– making it Trussville’s much-needed fourth primary school– as well as four multi-purpose fields, a town center, a technology park and either a learning facility or workforce development facility for Jefferson State Community College.

“Now understand, this is just conceptual; this is not the final idea,” said Choat of the fields, town center and technology park elements of the model.

Glendale Farms conceptual design courtesy of Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Moving on, Choat divulged some of the city’s new marketing plans, including a partnership with CBS 42, its purpose to invite residents of the surrounding Birmingham area to come and enjoy all Trussville has to offer.

And after proudly noting Trussville’s recent feature in Business Alabama Magazine, Choat announced the new title of Trussville’s downtown district, which includes the city’s Entertainment District– The Gateway.

“We started a campaign over a year ago to try and come up with branding for our downtown area, and it just kept coming back to ‘The Gateway’– the gateway to happy living,” said Choat, then encouraging everyone to visit its newly launched website.

Ending his address, Choat made one final announcement– a new softball complex, for city and school use, that will be located on the corner of Husky Parkway and Trussville-Clay Road.

Applauding the massive success of Hewitt-Trussville’s varsity softball team in recent years, Choat said, “We want to showcase the state championships that these young ladies and Coach Burt have won. We want this [the new softball complex] to send a message to [opposing] teams who come in.”

Hewitt-Trussville Softball Complex conceptual design courtesy of Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Before leaving the stage, Choat took a moment to thank board members, the city’s Chamber of Commerce, committee members, event volunteers and attendees before leaving the crowd with a few final words.

“Thank you for your time,” said Choat, “I hope you’re as excited about the future of Trussville as I am.”

