‘The Sound of Music’ ballet heads to the magic city this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s The Dance Studio is presenting a ballet rendition of “The Sound of Music,” this weekend.

A group of 27 young dancers from the studio have auditioned, rehearsed and are ready to show their grace on the Lyric stage – the first ballet at the venue since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve been planning this show since last May,” Artistic Director and Founder of The Dance Studio Jaclyn Shiflett said. “They auditioned in July, cast in the roles they were playing, we had a huge boot camp in August where we really laid the foundation.”

A group of 27 dancers from The Dance Studio will perform ‘The Sound of Music’ this Saturday at the Lyric Theatre. (Courtesy: The Dance Studio)

Since the 2021-22 school year started, Shiflett said each of the 27 performers have spent hours each Saturday morning rehearsing for their performances this upcoming weekend.

“The sound of music has never been done as a ballet before,” Shiflett said.

In addition to being a unique show, The Dance Studio’s rendition of ‘The Sound of Music’ will feature a local professional dancer, Brandon Barranco, who has performed with the Dancing with the Stars tour and has choreography credits in The Producers, Bye Bye Birdie, Annie and more. Barranco will be playing the role of Captain Von Trapp.

The public will have two opportunities to see ‘The Sound of Music’ at the Lyric Theatre this weekend on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased here.