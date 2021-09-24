The prehistoric world has made its way to Birmingham for the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Walking into the BJCC this weekend will be like walking into the Mesozoic Era. The Jurassic Quest tour has made its way to Birmingham and brought their 100+ animatronic dinosaurs with them.

From September 24-26, the indoor amusement park meets museum will have their enormous reptiles on display. Attendees 12 and under have an opportunity to ride animatronic dinosaurs, meet baby dinos, see real fossils and likely learn about types of dinosaurs you hadn’t heard about in school.

Jurassic Quest is recommending those who are unvaccinated wear a face covering. You can reserve your tickets here.