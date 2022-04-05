BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — After a five year hiatus, two of those years because of the pandemic, the Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival is back.

Many fans who wanted to see the festival return remember the likes of Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, saxophonist Boney James, and the legendary O’Jays. They are once again being treated to the same smooth jazz and R&B.

Headliners for the 2022 festival are the Grammy Award winning, Isley Brothers, Grammy Award winner Kirk Whalum, saxophonist Boney James, R&B sensation Musiq Soulchild, and Jonathan Butler. They are all part of a two day festival featuring 22 artists.

The Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival partnered with the city of Birmingham for the return of the festival in historic Linn Park on June 17 and June 18. Organizer Cedric Allen is excited about bringing Steel City back.

“We are working to make the return of the Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival an unsurpassed live musical experience unlike any other music festival anywhere in the nation,” Allen said. “Working with our in-kind sponsor, The World Games 2022, festival attendees can expect some global surprises.”

The outdoor family atmosphere typically draws in more than 20,000 music fans from across the country, including international jazz lovers. The Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau lists the Steel City Jazz Festival in the top 15 conventions and events hosted in the state of Alabama.

You can read the full press release below:

Additional line-up and ticket information can be found here.