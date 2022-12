BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following donations from 70 people, STAIR of Birmingham will purchase over 800 new books for STAIR students.

The books will be provided to first and second graders who attend a school with a STAIR site. The program is still accepting donations and those interested can learn more by visiting https://www.stairbirmingham.org/bookdrive.

