It may be hard to believe, but the Christmas season is right around the corner.

Announcing “The Sights and Sounds of Christmas” as the theme of the 2023 Trussville Christmas Parade, the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to spread all the Christmas cheer to Trussville residents.

Scheduled for Dec. 9 at 3 p.m., the parade will run its customary route down Parkway Drive, to Main Street, through downtown Trussville to Chalkville Road, then north to Oak Street.

“Having a theme has provided a great starting point for some winning entries, and everybody seems to enjoy it,” said Melissa Walker, interim director and event coordinator at the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Come for a holly jolly good time, and stay for the prizes. If you enter a float in the parade, prizes will be awarded for: “Best Interpretation of Theme,” “Most Original,” “Most Innovative,” “Best Overall,” and several “Honorable Mention” awards will be named as well.

A prize will also be awarded to the “Best Walking Group.”

Individuals and groups wishing to participate can register online here. The fee per parade entry is $30.

For more information on the Trussville Christmas Parade, call the chamber office at (205) 655-7535, email melissa.walker@trussvillechamber.com or heather.weems@trussvillechamber.com, and be sure check out the chamber’s Facebook page here.