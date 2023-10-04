Hispanic Heritage Month sponsored by Rubio Law Firm.

CBS 42 is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15, honoring the histories, cultures and contributions of those with origins in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South American countries.

And in case you didn’t know, there are more than a few outstanding Hispanic restaurants and food trucks scattered across Birmingham.

With so many options, trying to decide where to start can be a bit overwhelming, but never fear– here are three local Hispanic food trucks to drop by the next time you’re out and about!

Los Primos

Owned by Ariel Martinez and located at 1324 Pinson Valley Parkway, Los Primos is what one Yelp reviewer called, “A must-try for authentic Mexican food.”

The menu offers traditional Mexican food like tacos, flautas, burritos and more– all at a great price. There’s even plenty of seating beside the truck, so you can sit back and enjoy your meal without worrying about dropping food into the abyss between the driver’s seat and the console.

Los Primos also caters events, but readers beware, they stay booked months in advance. Find more information about Los Primos here.

Dos Hermanos

Named one of the top 25 best taco trucks in the nation in 2021 by well-known national travel publication, Far & Wide, Dos Hermanos sets up shop on a rotation between downtown Birmingham, Bessemer and Homewood.

Offering an array of authentic Mexican street tacos, Dos Hermanos also serves up burritos that are bursting at the seams, tortes, quesadillas and tasty tostadas.

Find their weekly schedule, menu and other need-to-know information about Dos Hermanos on Instagram.

Mezon Catering & Food Truck

Parked next to Mayawell Bar in downtown Birmingham, Mezon, serves up authentic Latin American food like tacos, burritos and quesadillas, but also offers other menu items like burgers— with a twist.

Mezon’s specialty burger, the “G-Dog Burger,” with its ground beef, spicy yogurt, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola cheese, bacon and arugula lettuce, certainly isn’t your average cheeseburger.

Find more information about Mezon on Instagram.

All family owned and run businesses, Los Primos, Dos Hermanos and Mezon are worth stopping by not just during Hispanic Heritage Month, but all year long!