For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.

And Shelby County High School music teacher and choral director, Ashlyn Kuyrkendall, was one such educator this week.

Currently in her tenth year of teaching, Kuyrkendall has spent the entirety of her career at Shelby County High School, directing its music and choral program, which has grown from a mere 19 students in her first year, to a whopping 80 students enrolled today.

With such massive program growth, there has naturally been an increase in demand for things like music, supplies, costumes and equipment, especially when it comes to the program’s annual Spring Themed concert which is always fully costumed around a specific theme.

“This grant will help fund this performance by providing costumes and music,” said Kuyrkendall, “Our choir has grown so much, and we need as much financial support as we can get.”

Passionate about music and the value it adds to students’ lives, Kuyrkendall was ecstatic that her One Class at a Time win will allow her to pour into this program that is so dear to her heart.

“Choral students are some of the most well rounded and brightest students in our school,” said Kuyrkendall, “I love being able to invest in who they are as people, as well as musicians.”

And be sure to mark your calendars for this coming April 18 and 19, when all the work Kuyrkendall and her choral students have put in will finally come to fruition at their annual spring show.

