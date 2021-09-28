Red Mountain Park completes excavation of 19th century mine, plans to reopen Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Red Mountain Park has excavated Ishkooda No.13 and plans to reopen the historic mine on Saturday with a hiking tour.

With the mine dating all the way back to 1873, Red Mountain Park said the reopening will offer visitors a glimpse into Birmingham’s mining history.

“It’s a great opportunity. The No. 13 site is the earliest and perhaps best example of the evolution of mining on the property,” said Red Mountain Park Executive Director T.C. McLemore.

Concrete has been removed from Ishkooda No.13’s entrance and steel bars have been installed to ensure public safety while hiking. Visitors can view the outside of the mine to learn about its extensive history.