Pumpkin patches across Central Alabama available for field trips this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Looking to take the kiddo’s on a field trip to a pumpkin patch this fall season? CBS 42 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches across Central Alabama that welcome teachers, students and their parents all season long. Along with the many other fun activities available to enjoy during the trip, you even get to leave with a pumpkin!
4D Farm
- 7182 County Road 703, Cullman, AL 35055
- Field trips available every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in October.
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Students $10 person with one pumpkin included, one free teacher per 15 students.
- Parents, siblings and other chaperones are $10.95+tax and must purchase tickets online or at the gate.
- For additional pricing and booking information, click here.
Griffin Farms
- 826 Griffin Rd, West Blocton, AL 35184
- Offers field trips 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday the whole month of October
- $8 per person with one pumpkin included
- Must bring a sack lunch for the day
- Click here to make a reservation.
Tuscaloosa Barnyard
- 11453 Turner Bridge Rd. Tuscaloosa AL 35406
- Field trips available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Groups of 20 or less, $250
- Groups of more than 20 total children, $12 per person (including parents)
- Easy to carry fall pumpkins $3 per child
- For additional pricing and booking information, click here.
Old Baker Farm
- 184 Furrow Ln, Harpersville, AL 35078
- Must fill out field trip inquiry form or call 205-672-7209 for pricing information
- For over 20 years, more than 100 schools from the area visit Old Baker Farm pumpkin patch.