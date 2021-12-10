Pelham to hold first ‘Hometown Christmas Parade’ on Saturday

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The community of Pelham is preparing for its first Christmas Parade, “Pelham Hometown Christmas.”

Both Rick Wash and Chad Leverette launched the parade after forming a bond running against each other for a city council seat in Pelham.

The route will start at the Pelham Civic Complex, run through US Hwy 31 and end at the complex. Organizers said this inaugural year all participants are either businesses or organizations in the Pelham Community. Both of them have high hopes for the parade’s expansion.

“We can expand it into maybe having a carnival next year, or the year after invite businesses in and allow businesses to be able to set games up for the kids. It’s important to Rick and I that we plan this event around a child and what a child would like to see,” Chad Leverette, Pelham Hometown Christmas Founder, said.

“We both firmly believe that God led us together and had his hand in the way this has come to be. This is all about our community and all about us giving back and the thing that’s very unique about this 501 C3 is it’s all about our community,” Rick Wash, Pelham Hometown Christmas Founder, said.

People are encouraged to get out to the parade early. Following the event will be the city’s annual tree lighting and free ice skating at the Pelham Civic Complex. For more information related to the parade you can visit here.

The event operated through Wash and Leverette’s organization “Pelham Strong” will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m.