Our Hearts Beat for Birmingham free concert series kicks off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Musicians of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra will play free concerts for the community in late September.

The Our Hearts Beat for Birmingham orchestral concert series will benefit local charities. While concert tickets are free, attendees can choose to donate to the featured charities or organizations.

The concerts will be held:

Sunday Sept. 19 at 3pm at the Greater Emmanuel Temple Holiness Church

Tuesday Sept. 21 at 7:30pm at Canterbury United Methodist Church

Sunday Sept. 26 at 4pm at Canterbury United Methodist Church

Thursday Sept. 30 at Temple Emanu-El at 7:30 pm

The first two concerts will feature the music of Mozart, Schubert, Bartok, and Faure. The second two will feature music of Mozart, Mendelssohn, Beethoven, and Hovhaness.

Concerts will also be live streamed from the Alabama Symphony Orchestra Musicians Facebook page.