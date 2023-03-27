Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with $1,000 grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Brittney Gaither, a fifth grade teacher at W.E. Striplin Elementary School. She incorporates STEM into her classes because she believes her students learn better when lessons are hands on. This is why she plans to use her grant to buy essential items for the STEM lab she wants to create.

“You have kinesthetic learners where they’re all hands-on. They actually learn by putting it together, building it, using models, and creating it. One thing I know I’m lacking is space. We need some tables for the microscopes to go on,” said Gaither.

Congratulations Ms. Gaither…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.