Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Mary Morrow, a visual arts teacher at St. Clair County High School. She says she is constantly amazed at her students’ creative work.

“I love to see just how their mind is working – trying to get from here onto that paper, or canvas or photography. It’s amazing,” said Morrow.

Morrow says she wants her students to experience oil painting in the style of her “art hero” Bob Ross, so she plans to use her grant money to purchase supplies to add oil painting to her class.

Congratulations, Ms. Morrow …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.