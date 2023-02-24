Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Krystal Dennis, a third grade teacher at Oxmoor Valley Elementary School. Her students are bright, enthusiastic, and she calls them scholars.

“I want them to exceed past the terminology that we use for students. So, if I call them scholars and they think that they’re scholars, they are scholars,” said Dennis.

To continue to encourage their growth, Dennis wants to take her scholars on a field trip and add some teaching materials to help her classroom.

“Scholars learn when they explore the world. I also plan to give extra manipulatives – especially math manipulatives to our scholars to help them learn,” said Dennis.

Congratulations, Ms. Dennis …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.