Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Byron Bradley, a theatre arts teacher at Green Acres Middle School. He has a passion for the arts in school because it made a difference in his life as a student.

“When I was growing up in high school and middle school, the arts was kind of a way to express myself. It was a gateway for me to open up and understand that I have a voice. I want my program to allow my kids to have that same voice and give them a chance to open up and speak clearly and not just use tools to perform onstage but also use tools that will help them in their classrooms,” said Bradley.

That is why Bradley is focused on getting his theatre program equipped for success.

“We are just starting from the ground up and we are in need of costumes, a lot of technology,” said Bradley.

Congratulations, Mr. Bradley …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.