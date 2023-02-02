Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Camellia Brownlee, a theatre teacher at Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. She says theatre is important because it can have a positive impact well beyond the stage.

“It helps with their literary skills, their reading skills, their writing skills, and confidence. It helps them to communicate effectively, being more productive in society today as a person,” said Brownlee.

Her theatre class is in need of a little help with supplies.

“Supplies such as props, costumes, things for tech support, so the kids can have hands-on to be able to explore the different things that involves theater,” said Brownlee.

That is why she plans to use her grant to purchase supplies for her class.

Congratulations, Ms. Brownlee …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.