Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Chris Farris, a Theater teacher at Phillips High School in Bear Creek. His program is just in its second year, but Farris already sees it making a difference.

“We are able to reach a number of different students that are athletes, that are band members, that are cheerleaders, and we get to see them blossom before our eyes and come out of their shells. It gives them so much self-esteem and helps them grow and develop. It’s just one of those things desperately needed in a small school,” says Farris.

Farris and co-teacher Kaylen Peppers plan to use the grant to purchase equipment such as props, costumes, microphones, and a new camera to help grow the program.

Congratulations, Mr. Farris…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.