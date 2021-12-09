STEM teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is April Smith, a STEM teacher at Cahaba Elementary School. Smith says that she loves teaching young people about STEM careers, but providing STEM kits and materials for over 500 students can get expensive and funding is limited.

“In STEM, we get the same amount of funding as a classroom teacher, but we teach every kid in school.” Smith explains. So, CBS 42 and our partners presented Smith with a one thousand dollar grant to help furnish her STEM classroom.

Congratulations Ms. Smith …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.