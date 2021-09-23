STEM Teacher Wins $1,000 OCAAT Grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Mr. Eric Leslie, a STEM teacher at Jefferson County International Baccalaureate Middle School. Mr. Leslie plans to use his grant to purchase coding software for his class.

“It is referred to as Project Lead the Way App Creators. Students are coding apps, and then they are able to upload them to the tablets that we will be purchasing with this money,” Leslie says. “It also allows them to push apps, if they choose to, to the Google Play store. So, it’s actually real world experience of getting to publish their own app that they made.”

Congratulations Mr. Leslie…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.