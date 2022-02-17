Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Lesley Childs, a Speech-Language Pathologist at Bryant Park Elementary. Childs says some of her students struggle with stress and anxiety, which can affect their learning and the learning of others in the class.

“We are looking to purchase a mobile sensory board that uses different textures and different things that they can squeeze and feel to help them regulate some of their stresses,” says Childs.

Ms. Childs plans to use her grant to help her purchase a mobile sensory board.

Congratulations, Ms. Childs…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.