Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Olivia Carroll, a special needs teacher at Helena Middle School. Her students are learning life skills to help prepare them for the future.

“This helps us place kids in jobs in the future and our goal is for them to live independently. If we start it here, they have that foundation when they get to high school, they can keep building skills on,” said Carroll.

One part of her class that has become popular with her students is cooking club.

“They get to practice cooking skills and learn more about different foods from around the world while getting to try what they make,” said Carroll.

She plans to use the grant money to help keep her classroom stocked with needed cooking supplies.

Congratulations, Ms. Carroll …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.