Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This weeks winner is Terri Jones, a special education teacher at Thompson Intermediate School. She says that flexibility in the classroom can help her students get the most from their learning time.

“They need an opportunity to stretch and move around while they are learning. They really benefit from the seats that provide them with some flexibility and movement.” Says Jones.

With this grant, Ms. Jones plans to purchase wobble seats for her students.

“The wobble seats are like balance balls made into a stool. It allows them to have movement to expend some energy while still learning on task.” Says Jones.

Congratulations, Ms. Jones…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.