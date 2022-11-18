Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Elizabeth Gilmore, a science and language arts teacher at Leeds Elementary School. She incorporates STEM lessons into her classes to help prepare her students for the real world.

“STEM is a crucial part of our society today. These kids are being exposed to electric cars and we’re going to have private citizens going to the moon one day, so they need to have that experience under their belt and maybe pick a career one day in the STEM field,” said Gilmore.

She believes having a 3D printer would be a great addition to her STEM program.

“I would like to buy a 3D printer that will go on a cart and it can roll into all the different 5th grade classes when they’re doing projects such as social studies or science,” said Gilmore.

Congratulations, Ms. Gilmore …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.