Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Martha Welles, an Anatomy teacher at St.Bernard Prep-School in Cullman. SHE TRIES TO GIVE HER STUDENTS AN ACCURATE REPRESENTATION OF BODY SYSTEMS, LIKE MUSCLES, BUT SHE’S LIMITED WHEN IT COMES TO HANDS-ON ANATOMICAL MODELS.

“I didn’t have any 3-dimensional models. I was using pictures from the textbook and I was using black and white masters. They would get so much more out of this if they could hold a muscle then be able to take off each muscle, layer by layer, and get to experience how that muscle works.” says Wells

Wells plans to use her grant to purchase a 3D model for her class.

Congratulations, Ms. Wells…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.