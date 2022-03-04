Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Darlene Couch, a Pre-K teacher at Curry Elementary. Her lessons cover a variety of different topics. She says that keeping her students engaged is essential.

“In my classroom, we don’t have a projector. So, I’m trying to show my students something on a little bitty computer – anything we’re studying. Like the Eifel tower, bridges, castles, things like that. I want them to be able to see it,” says Couch.

Couch plans to use her grant to help purchase a projector for her students.

Congratulations, Ms. Couch…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.