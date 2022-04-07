Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Kayla Garlock, a physical education teacher at Columbiana Middle School. She enjoys working with her students and she says her goal for them is simple.

“Our goal is to keep them active and healthy. That’s our job” says Garlock.

Keeping students active however, means having enough equipment that is in good shape.

“We have so many kids and either not enough equipment or what we have is worn out. Our adaptive kids also need extra equipment to participate in the units with everyone.” says Garlock

With this grant Garlock plans to buy new equipment for here students.

Congratulations, Ms. Garlock…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.