Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Tena Niven, a physical education teacher at Montevallo High School. She says that having useable equipment for her students have been a challenge.

“Some of the equipment was so old that I could have sold on Antique Road Show. The other equipment got wet and got ruined by some flooding that we had,” said Niven.

That is why Niven decided to apply for the One Class at a Time grant, so she could replace that P.E. equipment.

“Today’s kids are so much different than when I first started teaching P.E. here. You know, there’s different sports out there that the kids are interested in so, I’ll be asking them what they would really like,” said Niven.

Congratulations, Ms. Niven …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.