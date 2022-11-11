Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Byron Archibald, a physical education teacher at Barrett Elementary School. He loves to have his students participate in a variety of activities.

“The 4th and 5th grade play ultimate frisbee and they enjoy just being on teams and learning how teams operate. It gives them the opportunity to explore,” said Archibald.

Archibald also believes that everything his students are learning now is setting them up for better health in the future.

“We try to train kids to lead a physically active lifestyle for the rest of their life and it starts with P.E,” said Archibald.

A successful physical education program needs the right equipment and that takes money. That is why Archibald plans to use his grant to purchase equipment for his program.

Congratulations, Mr. Archibald …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.