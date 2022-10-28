Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Ginger Aaron-Brush, the physical education teacher at Pelham Oaks Elementary. To her P.E. is for every student, regardless of ability.

“My philosophy for P.E. is helping students find joy in movement. Because, when they find joy and value and moving at such an early age, it’s going to help them carry that on into adulthood,” said Aaron-Brush.

She also believes in the social/emotional benefits of physical education.

“They work on sportsmanship, teamwork, cooperation, conflict resolution – all of those skills that are essential in helping them be successful as young adults and beyond. So, having resources that will help us will go a huge way in helping them now to helping them throughout the rest of their lives,” said Aaron-Brush.

She plans to use the grant to help bring in resources in for her physical education class.

Congratulations, Mrs. Aaron-Brush …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.