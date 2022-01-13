Physical education teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Mr. Bret Owens, a physical education teacher at Margaret Elementary School. Mr. Owens says P.E. can play a big part in a student’s life, so having the right equipment for the P.E. program is essential.

“We want them to look at exercise as a positive thing,” explains Owens. ” We want to introduce our students to a variety of activities, in hopes they find something they enjoy doing. ”

Owens has nearly 700 students in the school’s P.E. program, so the equipment available now has a lot of wear and tear. “This $1,000 will go towards new bean bags, jump ropes, hula hoops – just things that we use each and every day in our class,” says Owens.

Congratulations Mr. Owens …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.