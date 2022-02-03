Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Ashley Lybrand, a Physical Education teacher at Snow Rogers Elementary School. She enjoys introducing new activities and says her students really respond.

“My students are amazing. If I’m for it, they’re going to be for it too,” says Lybrand. One new activity that she hopes to offer is Pickle Ball.

“Teachers always have dreams of what they want their students to learn but, it’s sometimes hard to make those dreams a reality because you can’t always afford the equipment.” Ms. Lybrand plans to use her grant to help her get the equipment she needs.

Congratulations Ms. Lybrand…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.