Pelham Oaks Elementary STEAM Teacher Wins One Class at a Time Grant

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Mary Beth Brennan, a K through 5 STEAM teacher at Pelham Oaks Elementary. Ms. Brennan plans to use her grant to buy some much needed items to help her students get the most from their lessons.

“I hope to buy some robots for us to start coding with in class. They will be used for K-5. Hopefully I will be able to get a couple of different kinds that we will be able to work with,” Brennan says. “In the age of technology, for them to be able to understand computers, understand that the games and the apps and all of those thing, there’s coding that’s happening behind that.”

Congratulations Ms. Brennan…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.