Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Nathaniel Michal, the orchestra director at Ramsay High School. He is proud to see the growth his program has seen.

“When we started here, there were 14 students. It took us a lot of effort to be able to get everything together, but this year I was very proud to announce that we had 35 students. Which is just incredible for us,” said Michal.

That growth in students has also lead to the need for more instruments.

“We’re really looking to supply more instruments for our students because, as you know, to be a musician can be an expensive activity. The last time we purchased a violin, it ran about $400 per instrument. We purchased a new upright bass, so that’s the real big one. That cost us $1500 for just that one instrument. To do a new string change on it costs $150. That’s just to put four new strings on it,” said Michal.

That is why he plans to use the grant to purchase more instruments for the program.

Congratulations, Mr. Michal …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.