Music Technology teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Dr. Jillian Johnson, a choir and music technology teacher at Minor High School. Dr. Jillian says that her students are creative and passionate, and she wants to create a learning environment to foster those traits.

“My hope is to get choir chairs for my students so that they can have proper posture and have beautiful technique” says Johnson. “And then I’m hoping to invest in some music technology for teaching our students how to work audio and mixology so that they can help run their own concerts.”

Congratulations Dr. Johnson …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.