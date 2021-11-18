Music and band teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Jeremy McFall, a music and band teacher at Dora High School. Mr. McFall plays an important part in education.

“Teaching music and getting kids to learn how to play an instrument – it really draws all the areas of the brain. Whether it be mathematics, reading skills, spatial reasoning skills. There’s so much that we teach that’s not just music. It’s really all-encompassing across all disciplines.” says McFall.

McFall plans to use his grant to help fund the classroom.

“This is a big, big boost in the arm for us – to be able to buy classroom supplies for our band program. Whether it be clarinet, saxophone reeds, valve oil for the brass instruments – that sort of stuff. And $1000 will go a long way to help us out.”

Congratulations Mr. McFall …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.